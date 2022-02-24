Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $177.62 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

