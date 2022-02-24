Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $177.62 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02.
In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
