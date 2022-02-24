Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.
Shares of VRSK opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.02.
In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.