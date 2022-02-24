Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

