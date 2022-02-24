Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

