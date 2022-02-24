Verona Pharma (VRNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VRNA stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $326.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

