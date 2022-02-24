VersaBank (TSE:VB) Trading Down 0.9%

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.52 and last traded at C$14.76. Approximately 6,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$405.03 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.61.

VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

