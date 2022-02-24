Verso (VSO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.06 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $121,267.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verso has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.01 or 0.06778221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.87 or 1.00309716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.