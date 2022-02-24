Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.66

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

