Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,858 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.55% of Vertiv worth $46,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.