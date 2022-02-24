VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.62 million and $37,889.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.74 or 0.06750233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.31 or 0.99757452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00047781 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,000,405 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

