Viacoin Price Down 34.2% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $3,517.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00265015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

