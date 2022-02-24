VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.80-$1.84 EPS.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,974. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in VICI Properties by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

