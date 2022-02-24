Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.79

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 2,800 ($38.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.51) to GBX 2,150 ($29.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,663.67.

Get Victrex alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.