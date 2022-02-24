VideoCoin Price Tops $0.20 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

