ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ViewRay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 2,187,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $652.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 890.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 168,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 363.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
