ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ViewRay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 2,187,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $652.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 890.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 168,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 363.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

