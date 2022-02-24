VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $504,244.29 and approximately $179.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,498,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

