Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,779 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.78. 69,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average of $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,044 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

