Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,431 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.06. 77,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,186. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

