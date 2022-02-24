Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,670 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Catalent worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,820. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

