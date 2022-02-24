Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 29,955 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $25,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 288,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 978.64%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

