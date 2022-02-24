Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.62. 132,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $148.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

