Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $10.88 on Thursday, hitting $330.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.46 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

