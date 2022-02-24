Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,495.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

IVV stock traded down $7.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.66. The stock had a trading volume of 459,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

