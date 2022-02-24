Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $22.88 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,124. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

