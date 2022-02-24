Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.99. 103,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $370.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

