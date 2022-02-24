Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $38.14 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $239.78. 32,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

