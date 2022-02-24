Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $55.84 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

