Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 197.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $214,898,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,095,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,440,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,232,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.14. 21,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,197. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

