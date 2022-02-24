Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $15.39 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 305,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,394,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 4.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 546,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Shares of JAAA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,129. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.