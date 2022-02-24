Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,688 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of GrafTech International worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 921,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,274 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EAF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 10,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,331. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

