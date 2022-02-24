Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,702 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.84. The company had a trading volume of 145,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.69. The company has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

