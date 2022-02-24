Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.16. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,465. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

