Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $159.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $418.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

