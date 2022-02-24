Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 525,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,176,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.