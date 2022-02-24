Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 524,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,662,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

