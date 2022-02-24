Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

