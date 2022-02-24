Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 19,338 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,338 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $627.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.56 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $669.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

