Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up about 1.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,970,180. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

