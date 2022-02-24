Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 48.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 205.4%.

VNOM stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.91 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

