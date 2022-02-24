Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VIPS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00.
VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.
Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.