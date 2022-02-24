Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vipshop by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 106,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.