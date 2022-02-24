Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA cut their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

