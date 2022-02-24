Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $41,250.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,293 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $73,215.49.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.

Shares of VIR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 1,923,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,693. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.