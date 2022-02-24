Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $41,250.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,293 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $73,215.49.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.
Shares of VIR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 1,923,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,693. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.