Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $73.29.
A number of analysts recently commented on VIR shares. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 148,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
