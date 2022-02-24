Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $73.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIR shares. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 520,063 shares of company stock valued at $26,109,723 over the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 148,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

