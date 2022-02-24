Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of SPCE opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

