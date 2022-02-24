Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $24.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 196.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.