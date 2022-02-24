Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $9.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NYSE:SPCE opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after buying an additional 414,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after buying an additional 1,068,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,989,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.