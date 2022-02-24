Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $145.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 149 ($2.03), with a volume of 2904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($2.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Virgin Wines UK alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.20 million and a PE ratio of -294.80.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.