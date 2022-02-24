VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.90

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 550676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 398,861 shares of company stock worth $7,333,950 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

