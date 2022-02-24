VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. VIZIO has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $28.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 18,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $368,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $755,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 398,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,950 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 2,245.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 439,396 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 128,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 237,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

