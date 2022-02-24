VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware updated its Q1 guidance to $1.56 EPS.

VMware stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.12. 2,945,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 242,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 205,816 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VMware by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

