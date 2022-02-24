VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.56. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.32.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

